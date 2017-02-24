Register
21:45 GMT +324 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Foreign Countries. North Korea

    What's Behind North Korean Missile Strategy

    Maria Frolova
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    344370

    North Korea's nuclear program has long been a source for concern for its closest neighbors, Japan and South Korea, as well as for the global community. On February 12, Pyongyang launched a medium-range ballistic missile into the Sea of Japan and declared the test successful.

    China North Korea Border
    © AP Photo/ Ng Han Guan, File
    'Dancing to US Tune': North Korea Slams China Over Sanctions
    In an interview with Sputnik Korea, security expert at the Institute for National Security Strategy, Lee Suhyeong, commented on North Korea's nuclear program and revealed what is behind the country's military strategy.

    According to the expert, North Korea's nuclear program doesn't threaten Washington directly (as the latter is located too far away and is not accessible for its missiles), but rather targets the US' close allies in the region, such as Japan, South Korea and other countries.

    "The United States must first ensure the safety of its allies in order to conduct a pre-emptive strike on North Korea," the expert told Sputnik Korea.

    This is why Pyongyang has concentrated its efforts on developing short- and medium-range missiles.

    In this regard, North Korea's strategy is based on the Soviet legacy from the Cold War, the expert argued. During the Cold War, the USSR created short- and medium-range missiles such as the SS-4 and SS-5 which were capable of targeting Washington's allies in Europe.

    Lacking technology to develop strategic missiles equal in their power to those of Washington and capable of directly attacking the territory of the United States, Soviet authorities decided to block the possibility of pre-emptive strike on the part of the US by creating a weapon which could target its closest friends.

    The same logic has been applied by North Korean leaders to their nuclear strategy, Lee Suhyeong stated.

    "If Washington doesn't ensure the safety of its friends, then a preemptive strike becomes impossible because of the threat to allied countries, and this is the main idea which North Korea's military strategy is based on," the expert explained.

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un addresses the congress in Pyongyang, North Korea, Friday May 6, 2016.
    © AP Photo/ KRT
    Kim Jong-un Accelerating Rate of North Korea’s Missile, Nuclear Weapons Programs
    North Korea declared itself a nuclear power in 2005. The United States, Japan and South Korea, as well as Russia and China, took part in talks with North Korea on the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula between 2003 and 2009, but Pyongyang withdrew from the talks.

    On February 12, 2017, Pyongyang carried out a successful test of an intermediate-range nuclear-capable ballistic missile. Launched from an airbase in the western province of North Pyongan, the missile was reported to have traveled about 480 km before plunging into the Sea of Japan.

    North Korea's neighbors warned Pyongyang that they saw the latest missile launch as a provocation, and a violation of a UN Security Council (UNSC) resolution prohibiting it from carrying out ballistic missile tests.

    Related:

    North Korea May Be Actively 'Building Underground Nuclear Power Plant'
    North Korea Building Massive New Ballistic Missile Submarine For Nuclear Strikes
    Tags:
    nuclear bomb, security, nuclear missiles, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      md74
      who is to blame them, with only warmongering US rethoric, military exercises near their border, sanctions, pressure, threats...
    • Reply
      avatar
      2007harleydavidsonsg
      NK continued missel developments will not cease untill China forces it's hand. The American naval forces now forcing the hand of China says it all !
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Before and After
    Before and After
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok