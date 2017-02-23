Japan Lodges Protest Over Russia's Plan to Deploy Division on Kurils

TOKYO (Sputnik) — On Wednesday, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced a plan to deploy a division on the Kuril Islands in 2017 in the framework of the border protection measures.

"The protest was submitted via diplomatic channels on [February] 22 and 23. It is regrettable if the Russian Armed Forces enhances its military presence… [there]. It is at odds with the position of our state," Suga said at press conference.

Japan lays claim to Russia's Kunashir, Iturup, Shikotan islands and the Habomai group of islets. Tokyo's stance has prevented Russia and Japan from signing a peace treaty after World War II.