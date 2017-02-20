New Zealand Court Backs Megaupload Founder Extradition to US

MOSCOW, February 20 (Sputnik) – Megaupload website had been offering pirated content to some 50 million daily users until 2012, when its servers were shut down and its founder, German internet mogul Dotcom, was arrested in his New Zealand mansion.
The United States have been seeking extradition of Dotcom and his executives since 2012 on the grounds of 13 charges, including fraud and copyright infringement. The latter is not considered worth extraditing in New Zealand, while the US authorities claim copyright owners lost hundreds of millions of dollars due to Megaupload illegal activities. The United States is likely to convict Dotcom for 20-year imprisonment for piracy.
