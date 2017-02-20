Malaysian Foreign Ministry Summons N Korean Ambassador Over Kim Jong-nam's Death

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Malaysian Foreign Ministry summoned on Monday the North Korean ambassador to Kuala Lumpur amid the investigation into the murder of Kim Jong-nam, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's half-brother, and the accusations made against the Malaysian government, the ministry said.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Ambassador of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, H.E Kang Chol, today (20 February 2017) to seek an explanation on the accusations he made against the Government of Malaysia in his press conference on 17 February 2017. The Ambassador met with the Deputy Secretary General for Bilateral Affairs, H.E Ambassador Raja Nushirwan Zainal Abidin," the statement read.

According to the ministry, the North Korean ambassador earlier said that the Malaysian government had "something to conceal" with respect to the death of a Korean national on February 13.

Kang Chol also alleged that Malaysia was "colluding and playing into the gallery of external forces," the ministry added.

The Malaysian ambassador to Pyongyang has been recalled to Kuala Lumpur for consultations.

Kim Jong-nam, the eldest son of North Korea's late leader Kim Jong-il and older half-brother of Kim Jong-un, was killed in the Kuala Lumpur airport as he was preparing to board a flight to Macau on February 13.

Earlier this week, police detained four suspects, two of whom are female (in possession of Vietnamese and Indonesian passports), as well as a Malaysian man believed to be one of the female suspects’ boyfriend. A man with a North Korean passport was arrested on Friday in Kuala Lumpur in connection with the assassination.