Register
08:32 GMT +320 February 2017
Live
    Search
    People watch a TV screen broadcasting a news report on the assassination of Kim Jong-nam, the older half brother of the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, at a railway station in Seoul, South Korea, February 14, 2017

    Malaysian Foreign Ministry Summons N Korean Ambassador Over Kim Jong-nam's Death

    © REUTERS/ Lim Se-young/News1
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 13 0 0

    The Malaysian Foreign Ministry summoned North Korea's ambassador over the accusations he had made in connection with the death of Kim Jong-un's half-brother.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Malaysian Foreign Ministry summoned on Monday the North Korean ambassador to Kuala Lumpur amid the investigation into the murder of Kim Jong-nam, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's half-brother, and the accusations made against the Malaysian government, the ministry said.

    "The Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Ambassador of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, H.E Kang Chol, today (20 February 2017) to seek an explanation on the accusations he made against the Government of Malaysia in his press conference on 17 February 2017. The Ambassador met with the Deputy Secretary General for Bilateral Affairs, H.E Ambassador Raja Nushirwan Zainal Abidin," the statement read.

    South Korean Prime Minister and the acting President Hwang Kyo-ahn releases a statement to the nation at the Goverment Complex in Seoul, South Korea, December 9, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Kim Hong-Ji
    S Korea Says North Behind Kim Jong-nam Killing, Warns Regime is Growing Bolder
    According to the ministry, the North Korean ambassador earlier said that the Malaysian government had "something to conceal" with respect to the death of a Korean national on February 13.

    Kang Chol also alleged that Malaysia was "colluding and playing into the gallery of external forces," the ministry added.

    The Malaysian ambassador to Pyongyang has been recalled to Kuala Lumpur for consultations.

    TV screens show pictures of Kim Jong Nam, the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, at the Yongsan Electronic store in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Ahn Young-joon
    Circulating Kim Jong-nam Assassination Theories 'Aim to Split N Korea & China'
    Kim Jong-nam, the eldest son of North Korea's late leader Kim Jong-il and older half-brother of Kim Jong-un, was killed in the Kuala Lumpur airport as he was preparing to board a flight to Macau on February 13.

    Earlier this week, police detained four suspects, two of whom are female (in possession of Vietnamese and Indonesian passports), as well as a Malaysian man believed to be one of the female suspects’ boyfriend. A man with a North Korean passport was arrested on Friday in Kuala Lumpur in connection with the assassination.

    Related:

    Second Female Suspect Detained in Connection With Kim Jong-Nam’s Death
    Who Hired Deadly Assassins to Slay N Korean Leader Kim Jong-Un's Half-Brother?
    South Korea Holds Security Meeting Over Death of Kim Jong Un's Half-Brother
    Tags:
    Kim Jong-nam, Kim Jong-un, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), Malaysia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    The Gorgeous Stewardesses of Russia's Aeroflot
    The Gorgeous Stewardesses of Russia's Aeroflot
    Spoke in the Wheel
    Spoke in the Wheel
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Changed

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok