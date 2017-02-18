Police Detain Fourth Suspect in Murder Case of N. Korean Leader’s Half-Brother

TOKYO (Sputnik) — The 47-year-old man with a North Korean passport was arrested on Friday in Kuala Lumpur, the Malaysian Chinese-language Sin Chew Daily said citing sources on Saturday.

© AP Photo/ JoongAng Sunday via JoongAng Ilbo, Shin In-seop Second Female Suspect Detained in Connection With Kim Jong-Nam’s Death

The South China Morning Post said on Saturday that the man was identified as Ri Jong-chol, born in 1970, and that he was arrested in Malaysia’s Selangor state.

Earlier this week, police detained two female suspects (one with a Vietnamese passport and an Indonesian woman), as well as Malaysian man, believed to be one of the female suspects’ boyfriend.

Kim Jong Nam, the eldest son of North Korea's late leader Kim Jong Il and older half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un was killed as he was preparing to board a flight to Macau on Monday.