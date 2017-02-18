Police Detain Fourth Suspect in Murder Case of N. Korean Leader’s Half-Brother

TOKYO (Sputnik) — The 47-year-old man with a North Korean passport was arrested on Friday in Kuala Lumpur, the Malaysian Chinese-language Sin Chew Daily said citing sources on Saturday.
Earlier this week, police detained two female suspects (one with a Vietnamese passport and an Indonesian woman), as well as Malaysian man, believed to be one of the female suspects’ boyfriend.
Kim Jong Nam, the eldest son of North Korea's late leader Kim Jong Il and older half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un was killed as he was preparing to board a flight to Macau on Monday.
