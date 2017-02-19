Register
    Ressuply mission

    US Deploys Warships to Patrol S China Sea, Heating Up Tensions With Beijing

    US aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson, along with the guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer began to patrol the South China Sea amid possible escalation of a conflict between the US and China over the region's disputed territories. US officials have called the maneuvers a "routine operation."

    The operation came a few days after the Chinese Foreign Ministry warned Washington against undermining China's sovereignty in the region.

    "We urge the US not to take any actions that challenge China's sovereignty and security," Geng Shuang, spokesman for China's Foreign Ministry, said earlier during a press briefing.

    In his turn, new US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson even before taking office said the United States should send to China a "clear signal" about the inadmissibility of its actions on the disputed islands in the South China Sea. In particular, he called the construction of artificial islands by China as well as Beijing's claims to almost all of the resource-rich territories in the region as illegal.

    China and other countries, in particular Japan, Vietnam and the Philippines, have long had disputes over maritime borders in the South China Sea. Now Beijing believes that the Philippines and Vietnam have deliberately used US support for the escalation of tensions in the region.

    Beijing Warns US Against Planned Maritime Patrols in South China Sea
    According to Chinese state media outlets, officials in Beijing have announced plans to revise a 34-year-old maritime safety law which would permit relevant authorities to "bar some foreign ships from passing through Chinese territorial waters."

    China and the US have maintained consistent tensions over US ships transiting the South China Sea under the banner of "freedom of navigation" patrols and the revised law could provide China with the legal firepower to restrict access to waters it claims as its own.

      avatar
      tobi.gelando
      China and Russia have to be ready for WW III no daub !!!
      In the terror state Usa / Washington the President have change but not the democratic / war people so it is in each country in the west world !!! Not the president is ruling ! But the bankers and wall street !!! If there is blood on the street then there make Money !!!
    • Reply
      arpito
      the problem is that the USA and the Jew*s (i.e. Israel and American compatriots) have long undermined the authority of the United Nations which is the right forum for resolving maritime disputes. It is too late now, the UN became a shadow of its former self, a bunch of puppet bureaucrats doing the bidding of their masters. So now when a nation infringes on another's territory or claims international waters as their own, the law of the jungle prevails. We owe thanks for this situation primarily to these two rouge nations who used force and deception as their foreign policy for as long as they have existed. They have no place among civilized nations. The solution for this is for the international community exert pressure on China through the UN. Not USA warships. If the USA continues playing chicken, soon their bluff is going to be called. I am waiting for that. The sinking of a few of their invincible warships will do them well. And if WWIII breaks out, no one can say that it was China's fault. The survivors will make sure that this cancer of humanity (brits, yanks jws) who live by exploitation, force and deception will be eradicated
