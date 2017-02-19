Seven Countries Mull Buying Russian Su-30MKI With BrahMos Cruise Missiles

Chief executive of the Indian-Russian joint venture, Sudhir Mishra, earlier said that the test launch of an airborne version of the supersonic BrahMos cruise missile from an Su-30MKI was slated within the next two months.

“We have requests from seven countries in Asia and the Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East, which already have Su-30s. They keep a close eye on the ongoing trials and once we are through, we are going to have many new buyers,” Previn Pahtak said.

He added that BrahMos Aerospace could simultaneously supply airborne cruise missiles for the Indian Air Force and customers abroad.

© Photo: Wikipedia/One half 3544 Preparing for the Long Shot: Range of BrahMos Cruise Missile to be Doubled

Russia showcased over 400 pieces of military hardware during the Aero India 2017 Expo held at an Indian Air Force base in Bengaluru on February 15-18.

The event focused on aerospace, defense, civil aviation, airport infrastructure and defense engineering.

The Russian exhibit, organized by the state arms exporter Rosoboronexport, included a fifth-generation fighter jet and the latest attack helicopter models.

Over forty Russian defense sector companies took part, including Almaz-Antei, the United Aircraft Corporation, MiG and the Sukhoi Company.

The 2.5 metric ton supersonic BrahMos air-to-ground missile will be fired from an Indian Air Force's Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter aircraft that has already undergone modifications to accommodate the new weapon.

A hypersonic version of the BrahMos cruise missile, capable of flying at up to 5,000 kilometers per hour, is expected to be created by 2020.

