India's Richest Man Thinks Donald Trump 'Blessing in Disguise for India'

© AP Photo/ Charles Krupa India’s IT Sector Nervous Over Bill for Restructuring H1-B Visas

NEW DELHI (Sputnik) — As Indian IT honchos struggling to save their billions dollar business in America, India’s biggest businessman Mukesh Ambani believes that US President Donald Trump may be proved to be good for India.

“Actually, Trump might be a blessing in disguise. It will help Indian talent and Indian IT industry to focus on solving problems in India,” Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani said at an event where India’s IT lobby group was discussing Trump’s policy impact on Indian IT business.

Explaining his view, Ambani said that Indian domestic market has huge potential and if Trump uses his power to curb visa for Indian engineers it can provide best engineers who can develop technologies connecting to societal needs to Indian companies.“The domestic market is huge and this provides an opportunity to improve people’s quality of life for our people and to make sure industries are more productive,” the country’s richest man said.

“India has to be the capital of real implementation of blockchain to build the trust economy, to make sure we adapt artificial intelligence and natural language processing, that we adapt drones in terms of our own logistics. I think that the opportunities are immense. We now have the infrastructure to do it in our market and make India one of the biggest software markets in the world,” explained Ambani to the thousands IT sector employer.

The $143 billion Indian IT industry derives 60 per cent ($65 billion) of its total export revenue of $108 billion from the US market alone which is vulnerable to America First policy of Trump. The tightening of H1B visa regulations and other administrative measures being currently trigger panic among the Indian IT companies like Infosys, TCS and HCL which depends upon wide variety of outsourced back-end jobs received from US market.