Register
08:27 GMT +314 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, rear right, applaud as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, second left, and his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida shake hands after exchanging the signed agreement in Tokyo, Japan, Friday, Dec. 16, 2016.

    Japanese FM Confirms Plans to Meet Lavrov on Sidelines of G20 Summit

    © AP Photo/ Alexander Zemlianichenko, Pool
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 6102

    Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida on Tuesday confirmed the reports about his plans to hold a meeting with Russian Foreign Minsiter Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the G20 ministerial meeting in Germany's Bonn.

    TOKYO (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, Japanese media reported that Japanese authorities were considering the possibility to organize a meeting between Lavrov and Kishida on the sidelines of the meeting of G20 foreign ministers scheduled for February 16-17.

    "I want to discuss the issues of bilateral relations [with Lavrov] in detail, and first of all the issue of signing a peace treaty, as well as the urgent issues of the international agenda," Kishida said, as quoted by the Japanese Kyodo news agency.

    Kuril Islands
    © Flickr/ Peter
    Reports of Russia Allegedly Giving Kuril Islands to Japan False - Kremlin
    Moscow and Tokyo have not signed a peace treaty after World War II, when Southern Kuril Islands become part of the Soviet territory. At the same time Japan disputes the territorial belonging of the Kurils, which it calls the Northern Territories.

    Japan lays claim to Kunashir, Iturup, Shikotan islands and the Habomai group of islets.

    The sides have already made a number of steps to normalize relations. In December 2016, Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Japan to meet Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and the two leaders agreed to start developing economic cooperation in the disputed area.

    Related:

    Russia Promoting Syrian Government-Kurds Dialogue Establishment
    Syria Peace Talks Should Be Direct, Include Kurds - Russian Envoy to UN
    Kurils Development Projects Could Be Agreed in March - Russian Foreign Ministry
    Tags:
    G20 summit, Sergei Lavrov, Fumio Kishida, Japan, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Winter Outdoor Fun Russian-Style
    Winter Outdoor Fun Russian-Style
    Rise and Shine
    Rise and Shine
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Chaged

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok