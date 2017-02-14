Tokyo Considering Possibility of Lavrov-Kishida Meeting During G20 Summit

TOKYO (Sputnik) — The meeting could take place on Friday and the ministers could discuss the progress in the process of discussion of the joint economic projects on Southern Kuril Islands, the Kyodo news agency reported citing a source in the Japanese government.

The news outlet added that the two ministers could also discuss the prospects of bilateral ties during the tenure of US President Donald Trump.

The Kuril Islands are the subject of the long-standing territorial dispute between Russia and Japan. Japan lays claim to Kunashir, Iturup, Shikotan islands and the Habomai group of islets. The territorial dispute has prevented Russia and Japan from signing a peace treaty after World War II.

On December 15-16, 2016, Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Japan to meet Abe, with the sides agreeing to start developing economic cooperation in the disputed area in order to create conditions for negotiations on a peace treaty between the countries.