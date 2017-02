© AFP 2016/ Petras Malukas US Rotation Forces Division to Hold Final Drills in Lithuania on Thursday

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The exercise, which is the largest multinational security cooperation drill in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region, will take place on February 14-24 at various locations in Thailand.

"Twenty-nine nations are either directly participating in or observing CG17, with approximately 3,600 US personnel participating both ashore and afloat," the release stated on Monday.

Singapore, Japan, Indonesia, Republic of Korea and Malaysia will also participate in training, according to the release.

The drills will focus on humanitarian assistance and disaster relief efforts, the US Army said.