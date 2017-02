TOKYO (Sputnik) — South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff believe the missile launched early Sunday by Pyongyang was a medium-range Nodong with a 800-mile range, local media reported.

"We believe it was a Nodong missile," the JCS was quoted as saying by the national Yonhap news agency.

The US Strategic Command assesses the missile, which travelled across North Korea before plunging into the Sea of Japan 300 miles off the eastern Korean coast, could have been a medium- or intermediate-range ballistic missile, not an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).