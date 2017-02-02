Register
01:00 GMT +303 February 2017
Live
    Search
    A partial view of the Kalantari port in city of Chabahar

    India Opens Special Account in Its Annual Budget For Iranian Chabahar Port

    © AFP 2016/ ATTA KENARE
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    6490115

    India and China are involved in a race to build ports in Indian Ocean over the years. Slow action on proposal by Indian government had irked Iran last year. Now, India wants to win back confidence of Iranian government and other Indian Ocean countries through special fund allocations.

    Naval personnel walk along India’s largest naval ship the INS Vikramaditya as she anchors in the Sri Lankan capital Colombo on January 21, 2016
    © AFP 2016/ LAKRUWAN WANNIARACHCHI
    India Announces Marginal Increase in Defense Budget for Next Fiscal
    New Delhi (Sputnik) — After much dilly dallying, India has started special allocation for development of Chabahar port in Iran in its annual budget. Indian government has allocated $22.5 Million for the development of Chabahar port in financial year starting from April this year.

    India had received contract to develop a multipurpose cargo terminal (600 meters length) and a container terminal (640 meters length) at Chabahar port last year in May. Indian government had agreed to equip both the terminals with equipment worth $85 Million. Last year, Indian government had allocated $15 Million for the said project. Indian has also planned major event at Chabahar port in April this year whereas it will showcase the opportunities for private players. India had pledged $500 Million investment in the project mostly from Indian private companies having business interest in Iran.

    Indian Finance Minister Arun Jaitley addresses a press conference in New Delhi on May 22, 2015
    © AFP 2016/ PRAKASH SINGH
    India's Pre-Budget Document Questions Western Rating Agencies' Methodology
    India's EXIM bank has also promised $150 million credit for the development of phase 1 of the port, within 4 months of receiving their application through Central Bank of Iran. Government sources told Sputnik that it was awaiting the submission of projects from Iranian side.

    Gwadar will provide India an access to Eastern transit corridor to eastern part of Iran, landlocked Afghanistan and CIS countries like Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan etc. Under the port deal, India will also build rail road in Afghanistan aiming for Afghanistan's iron reserves, which are estimated to be worth up to $3 trillion. Chabahar project is also considered as alternative to North South Corridor i.e. access to Russia and North Baltic countries.

    Chabahar is considered as an India's answers to China's One Belt One Road policy under which it is developing Gwadar port in Pakistan; just few miles away from Chabahar.

    Related:

    India to Press for Greater Access in Services in Next Round of RCEP Talks
    Lychee Fruit on Empty Stomach Silently Killing Hundreds of Indian Children
    India to Set Up Computer Emergency Response Team to Check Cyber Frauds
    Tags:
    budget, port, Chabahar Port, Iran, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Travel the World Virtually With National Geographic’s Photo Contest Finalists
    Travel the World Virtually With National Geographic's Photo Contest Finalists
    The Expulsion
    The Expulsion
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok