At Least 7 Killed After Avalanches Hit Tajikistan - Emergencies Agency

DUSHANBE (Sputnik)At least seven people were killed in Tajikistan after a series of avalanches has hit the Central Asian republic since Sunday, the spokeswoman of the country's Committee for Emergency Situations (CoES) told Sputnik on Monday.

"[A total of] five people were killed by the avalanches that hit the Dushanbe-Khujand route and two more on the Khorog-Murghab roads," Umeda Yusupova said.

She added that following the avalanches, the country's authorities had evacuated up to 800 people and 200 cars from the affected areas.

The CoES calls on the residents of the country, as well as on the visitors of Tajikistan to refrain from traveling to the avalanche zones, because of the existing threat of a natural disaster, the spokeswoman said.

