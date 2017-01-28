Register
18:51 GMT +328 January 2017
Live
    Search
    In this photograph taken on June 24, 2014, Afghan municipal workers catch a stray dog with a steel hook and wooden bars on a street of Kabul

    Afghan Capital Kabul Announces New Campaign to Rid City of Deadly Stray Dogs

    © AFP 2016/ WAKIL KOHSAR
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 36013

    Terrorists are note solely to blame for danger on the streets of Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan; they've been joined by the dangers posed by packs of stray dogs, Mayor Abdullah Habibzay told Sputnik Dari.

    US troops board a helicopter in Afghanistan
    © Wikipedia
    Taliban to Trump: Leave Afghan ‘Quagmire’
    For years, the residents of the Afghan capital Kabul have been terrorized by attacks from the Taliban and Daesh, both notorious terrorist groups.

    Most recently, on January 10 the Taliban carried out twin suicide bombings close to the Afghan Parliament building, which left 51 people dead and approximately 150 wounded.

    Kabul mayor Abdullah Habibzay told Sputnik Dari that the terrorists have been joined by another menace – packs of stray dogs which roam the city streets spreading dirt and disease.

    The problem has become so bad that the mayor's office has decided to take action to combat the problem and improve lives for residents.

    "The main aim of the Kabul municipal administration is to create a city which is as comfortable as possible for living. To do this, you have to first of all, put an end to any form of public order violations," he told Sputnik Dari.

    "Throughout the year (March 21, 2017), we are implementing a short-term plan that involves the development of a systematic model of managing the stray dog population. We have already signed some agreements with foreign partners who are leaders in this field."

    "The project will enable us to create a list of stray dogs, vaccinate them and have them neutered. There are several options to deal with the situation and we have chosen the most simple, economical and effective, which will reduce the population of wild animals on the street."

    "This will in turn reduce the spread of infection and disease, and life in the Afghan capital will become more comfortable," Habibzay said.

    According to the Afghan animal protection organization Miv an Meil Houm, between 150 and 160 people are killed each year in Afghanistan as a result of contact with stray dogs.

    Related:

    Afghan Military Kills 13 Militants, Including Three Daesh Members
    UK Brings Number of Troops Stationed in Afghanistan to 500
    IOM to Launch Tracking System for Displaced Afghans Amid Ongoing Conflict
    Tags:
    disease prevention, disease, mayor, dog, Kabul, Afghanistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Miss Universe Hopefuls Sport Stunning National Costumes in This Year's Pageant
    Miss Universe Hopefuls Sport Stunning National Costumes in This Year's Pageant
    War Games
    War Games
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok