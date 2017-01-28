Afghan Capital Kabul Announces New Campaign to Rid City of Deadly Stray Dogs

For years, the residents of the Afghan capital Kabul have been terrorized by attacks from the Taliban and Daesh, both notorious terrorist groups.

Most recently, on January 10 the Taliban carried out twin suicide bombings close to the Afghan Parliament building, which left 51 people dead and approximately 150 wounded.

Kabul mayor Abdullah Habibzay told Sputnik Dari that the terrorists have been joined by another menace – packs of stray dogs which roam the city streets spreading dirt and disease.

The problem has become so bad that the mayor's office has decided to take action to combat the problem and improve lives for residents.

"The main aim of the Kabul municipal administration is to create a city which is as comfortable as possible for living. To do this, you have to first of all, put an end to any form of public order violations," he told Sputnik Dari.

"Throughout the year (March 21, 2017), we are implementing a short-term plan that involves the development of a systematic model of managing the stray dog population. We have already signed some agreements with foreign partners who are leaders in this field."

"The project will enable us to create a list of stray dogs, vaccinate them and have them neutered. There are several options to deal with the situation and we have chosen the most simple, economical and effective, which will reduce the population of wild animals on the street."

"This will in turn reduce the spread of infection and disease, and life in the Afghan capital will become more comfortable," Habibzay said.

According to the Afghan animal protection organization Miv an Meil Houm, between 150 and 160 people are killed each year in Afghanistan as a result of contact with stray dogs.