Death Toll in Tuesday Suicide Attacks in Kabul Exceeds 50

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)In addition, some 150 people were injured, including children and women, their majority being civilians, the Tolo News television channel said, citing unnamed officials.

According to the media, the parliament’s administrative board has confirmed deaths of 36 national assembly employees.

On Tuesday, a total of three terrorist attacks took place in Afghanistan, including the Kabul twin suicide bombing and an explosion at a hotel in the city of Kandahar that left at least 11 people dead, including five UAE diplomats.

Afghanistan is experiencing political, social and security instability, in particular, due to the activity of the Taliban militant group. The crisis in the country prompted the emergence of local cells of other extremist organizations such as Daesh, which is banned in many countries, including Russia.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!