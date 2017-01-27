Register
27 January 2017
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un guides on the spot the underwater test-fire of strategic submarine ballistic missile in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on April 24, 2016

    Another Threat: North Korea Warns of Retaliation Over US-Seoul War Drills

    Asia & Pacific
    After South Korea and the US conducted joint military drills in Pyeongchang this week, North Korea threatened retaliation to what it labeled “mad cap mid-winter” exercises. Beginning January 15 and ending February 3, the drills come amid speculation that the North will again defy UN sanctions by conducting another missile test.

    Roughly 28,500 American troops have been deployed to help protect Seoul from Pyongyang. US Captain Marcus Carlstrom described the exercises to reporters saying, "U.S. Marine Corps and ROK (Republic of Korea) Marine Corps partnered together at every level to build a camaraderie and friendship of the two countries’ militaries but also to increase our proficiency in the event where we have to fight a war together." 

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watches the rocket launch (File)
    North Korea at Final Stage of Intercontinental Missile Creation - Kim Jong-un

    The DPRK Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), quoting the Minju Joson  newspaper, derided Seoul’s involvement saying, "The colonial puppet forces, no more than a rabble, are keen on escalating the tension and the moves to ignite a war at a time when even their American master is at a loss how to cope with the DPRK's powerful nuclear deterrent," adding, "… If the South Korean warmongers ignite a war against the DPRK, totally counting on the US, the revolutionary forces of the DPRK will wipe out the aggressors to the last man by fully displaying their tremendous might…"

    Pyongyang has continued to beef up its nuclear program and conduct ballistic missile tests in recent months, further straining its already hostile relationship with South Korea and the West.

    During an address on New Year’s Day, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un implied that Pyongyang was preparing to test an intercontinental ballistic missile with nuclear warhead capabilities. 

    People watch a TV news channel airing an image of North Korea's ballistic missile launch published in North Korea's Rodong Sinmun newspaper at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul. (File)
    North Korea Aims to Complete New Ballistic Missile Development by 2018

    South Korean Defense Minister Han Min-koo said Friday that Seoul needed to increase its vigilance in monitoring North Korea as their missile activity is "a direct and substantive threat," according to Yonhap News Agency.

    During a December 2016 parliamentary session, acting South Korean President Hwang Kyo-ahn stressed the need to deploy Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) against the DPRK, despite protests from China. "For security, [we] have to deploy [THAAD]…As we cannot wait even for a moment to cope with North Korea's nuclear provocations, we have to do what we can do first."

      l.
      North korea is a fuse from China. USA will loose strength and China will take advantage.
