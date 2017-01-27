Russia to Set Up MiG-29 Fighter Jet After-Sales Service Center in India in 2017

–

LUKHOVITSY (Moscow Region) (Sputnik)Russia will open an after-sales service center in India for maintenance of the MiG-29 fighter jets, Sergey Korotkov, the vice-president of the United Aircraft Corporation for innovations, said Friday.

“We offer the contractual after-sales service to our foreign clients. Beside the delivery of the aircraft, we are ready to create the maintenance centers on the territory of the client … Such a center to service MiG-29 jets is expected to be opened in India in 2017,” Korotkov told reporters.

The MiG-29 fighter jets, developed in the Soviet Union in 1980s, are currently used in 29 countries across the world.

