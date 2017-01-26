Russian Ambassador to India Kadakin Dies From Illness at Age 67 - Embassy

"The Russian Embassy in the Republic of India informs with deep sorrow that Russia's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to India A. M. Kadakin has died after a brief illness in one of the central hospitals of New Delhi," the embassy said.
Kadakin served as Russian ambassador to India since October 2009, following a 1999-2004 stint at the post.
Kadakin was born in Chisinau, present-day Moldova, on July 22, 1949. He graduated from the Russian Foreign Ministry's Moscow State Institute of International Relations in 1972, after which he launched a diplomatic career at the Soviet Embassy in India.
The embassy said the late ambassador's "entire diplomatic career has been closely linked with the development of Russian-Indian relations since 1971."
