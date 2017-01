MOSCOW, January 17 (Sputnik) — According to the Pajhwok news agency, the official said that the US drone crashed on Monday in the Taliban-controlled area of Nangarhar, and the Islamists had seized its wreckage.

The radical movement's spokesperson said that Taliban had shot the UAV in the Second Farm area of Nangarhar's Batikot district, according to the media outlet.

Afghanistan has been experiencing significant political, social and security-related instability for decades, as radical extremist organizations, including the Taliban, continue to stage attacks against civilian and military targets.