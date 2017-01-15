Register
21:52 GMT +315 January 2017
Live
    Search
    The Sheung Wan neighbourhood (bottom) on Hong Kong island is seen from a residential building with the skyscrapers of the central business district behind. (File)

    Dominating the Skies: China Surpasses US in Number of Skyscrapers

    © AFP 2016/ Alex Ogle
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    136950

    In 2016, a total of 128 skyscrapers 200 meters in height or taller were constructed around the world; 84 of them are located in China. Sputnik takes a look at some of the most phenomenal towers erected across China in their race to the top.

    According to a year-end report from the US-based Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat (CTBUH) this is the ninth year in a row that China has dominated the world in building skyscrapers.

    Beijing Air Pollution
    © Flickr
    China Fights Pollution with Crazy Smog-Sucking Towers
    However, 2016 was an exceptional year for construction in China considering that it actually shattered its own previous world record of 68 skyscrapers built in 2015.

    China is now home to the tallest buildings completed in 2016. The 530-meter Guangzhou CTF Finance Center became the world's 5th tallest building. China also built the 2nd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 8th, 9th, 10th, 11th, 13th, 15th, 17th, 18th and 19th tallest buildings.

    According to a previous report by Skyscrapers Magazine, there is a new skyscraper built every five days in China. A total of 328 skyscrapers are currently under construction around the country.

    “The appetite in China for high-rises, in the last five years and the next five, is bigger than ever before in the history of building,” according to Silas Chiow, China director for Skidmore, Owings and Merrill, the US architectural firm, responsible for Dubai’s Burj Khalifa.

    Currently, the country has the largest number of tall buildings in the world, notwithstanding the United States.

    Some of the most magnificent towers include the Wanda Plaza Complex (307 meters), Tianjin Modern City Office Tower (338 meters), Guangzhou CTF Finance Centre (530 meters), Eton Place Dalian Tower 1(383 meters), Huayuan Centre Tower 7 (270 meters), Golden Eagle Plaza (252 meters), Poly Business Centre Office Tower (248 meters) and World Trade Centre 1 (215 meters).

    Related:

    Choo-Choo! Russia Becomes Key Component in China-UK Eurasian Freight Rail Route
    China to Eventually Overtake US as Most Powerful Country - Kerry
    Why China Needs New Arctic Icebreaker
    China's Government Expects Annual 2016 GDP Growth to Maintain at 6.7%
    Tags:
    buildings, society, architecture, skyscrapers, construction, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Somewhere Over the Clouds: A View of Moscow From Above
    Somewhere Over the Clouds: A View of Moscow From Above
    All TV Must Be RT
    All TV Must Be RT
    Countries the US Bombed in 2016
    Countries the US Bombed in 2016

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok