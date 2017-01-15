Dominating the Skies: China Surpasses US in Number of Skyscrapers

According to a year-end report from the US-based Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat (CTBUH) this is the ninth year in a row that China has dominated the world in building skyscrapers.

However, 2016 was an exceptional year for construction in China considering that it actually shattered its own previous world record of 68 skyscrapers built in 2015.

China is now home to the tallest buildings completed in 2016. The 530-meter Guangzhou CTF Finance Center became the world's 5th tallest building. China also built the 2nd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 8th, 9th, 10th, 11th, 13th, 15th, 17th, 18th and 19th tallest buildings.

According to a previous report by Skyscrapers Magazine, there is a new skyscraper built every five days in China. A total of 328 skyscrapers are currently under construction around the country.

“The appetite in China for high-rises, in the last five years and the next five, is bigger than ever before in the history of building,” according to Silas Chiow, China director for Skidmore, Owings and Merrill, the US architectural firm, responsible for Dubai’s Burj Khalifa.

Currently, the country has the largest number of tall buildings in the world, notwithstanding the United States.

Some of the most magnificent towers include the Wanda Plaza Complex (307 meters), Tianjin Modern City Office Tower (338 meters), Guangzhou CTF Finance Centre (530 meters), Eton Place Dalian Tower 1(383 meters), Huayuan Centre Tower 7 (270 meters), Golden Eagle Plaza (252 meters), Poly Business Centre Office Tower (248 meters) and World Trade Centre 1 (215 meters).