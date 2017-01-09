Turkey's Referendum on Switching to Presidential System Could Be Held in April

"The referendum might be in the first week of April," Canikli said.
The ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) submitted its draft amendment early last month.
It will need the approval of at least 330 lawmakers before it can be put to the popular vote. AKP and Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) supporting the amendment currently have 355 seats in the parliament.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete This is not all negative. I do not trust Erdogan and the present Turkish policies. However, if a country does not have a strong independent leadership it is vulnerable to any attack or interference from outside.
Robert Klimenko
As it is now, specially in Europe, where politics are like a group of children from kindergarten running a country. Where political correctness has spread the people have become totally defenceless and lost all self-preservation and survival instinct. European nations are soon extinct if it continues like now.