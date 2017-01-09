Register
09 January 2017
    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivers a speech during the Living Human Treasures award ceremony at the Bestepe National Congress and Culture Centre in Ankara on November 3, 2016

    Turkey's Referendum on Switching to Presidential System Could Be Held in April

    © AFP 2016/ ADEM ALTAN
    111032

    Turkey's constitutional referendum on switching to a presidential system of governance could be held in the first week of April, Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Nurettin Canikli said Monday.

    Turkish flag. (File)
    © AFP 2016/ ADEM ALTAN
    Turkey May Hold Constitution Referendum to Expand Presidential Powers in April 2017
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The controversial bill seeks to give President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sweeping powers in a move described as a power-grab by the opposition Republican People's Party and the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party.

    "The referendum might be in the first week of April," Canikli said.

    The ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) submitted its draft amendment early last month.

    It will need the approval of at least 330 lawmakers before it can be put to the popular vote. AKP and Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) supporting the amendment currently have 355 seats in the parliament.

      Robert Klimenko
      This is not all negative. I do not trust Erdogan and the present Turkish policies. However, if a country does not have a strong independent leadership it is vulnerable to any attack or interference from outside.
      As it is now, specially in Europe, where politics are like a group of children from kindergarten running a country. Where political correctness has spread the people have become totally defenceless and lost all self-preservation and survival instinct. European nations are soon extinct if it continues like now.
