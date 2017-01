BEIJING (Sputnik) – The launch was carried out at 15:19 GMT on Thursday from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center using the Chang Zheng 3B (CZ-3B, or Long March 3B) carrier rocket, the ministry said.

The second Tongxin Jishu Shiyan (TJS) satellite will help test multi-frequency high-speed data transmission.

China plans to carry out about 30 space launches in 2017.

