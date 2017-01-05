Captain Duterte: Philippine President May Go Aboard Russian Warships in Manila

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A Russian anti-submarine destroyer, Admiral Tributs, and a sea tanker, Boris Butoma, arrived in the Philippine capital on Tuesday with a visit of goodwill and to restock food. The ships will stay in the Philippines until Saturday.
"The issue of a visit to the ships by the Philippine President is being studied," the Embassy told RIA Novosti.
President Duterte is expected to visit Moscow early this year at an invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss a wide range of topics, including trade in weapons. Duterte did not rule out previously a defense alliance with Russia.
