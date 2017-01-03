Register
    Melania Trump, right, looks on as her husband President-elect Donald Trump talks to reporters during a New Year's Eve party at Mar-a-Lago, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Palm Beach, Fla.

    Indian Movie Stars to Dazzle at Donald Trump's Presidential Inauguration

    Asia & Pacific
    The Republican Hindu Coalition has confirmed that a number of Bollywood stars would perform at the US Presidential Inauguration

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — Even as Indian policymakers continue to puzzle over the contours of US President-elect Donald Trump's foreign policy, Indian cine-stars are preparing to fly to Washington to unleash their charm at Trump's swearing in ceremony.

    "You will see Bollywood biggies, Bollywood entertainment and all the 'Jhatkas' & 'Matkas' at the inauguration of Donald Trump on January 20," RHC India Ambassador Manasvi Mangmai told the ANI news agency.

    From left: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj during are photographed before a plenary meeting of the foreign ministers of Russia, India and China (RIC) in the Reception House of the Russian Foreign Ministry.
    © Sputnik/ Ramil Sitdikov
    India, Russia to Review Ties in Trump Geopolitical Era
    Meanwhile, RHC founding chairman Shalabh 'Shalli' Kumar has said that Trump is not going to tolerate a dual role from India's neighbours. "The US President-elect made that policy very, very clear, that he is not going to tolerate a dual role from India's neighbours," Kumar was quoted by the ANI as saying.

    India has used the "dual" euphemism against Pakistan which it accuses of unleashing militancy on the side while overtly discussing normalization and stability.

    The RHC aims to strengthen the estimated 30 million Indian-Americans as a powerful voting bloc. It had emerged as one of the biggest donors for Donald Trump's election campaign. The RHC had also organized a Bollywood concert for charity in New Jersey earlier this year to draw the support of Indian Americans for Trump.

    Wax figures of Indian movie stars (L-R) Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai and Hrithik Roshan are on display during the unveiling of a travelling exhibit featuring five wax figures of Bollywood's top star at Madame Tussauds in New York. (File)
    © AFP 2016/ EMMANUEL DUNAND
    India to Get its Version of Madame Tussauds
    The official Facebook page of the Republican Hindu Coalition describes its mission as, 'a single unified platform to build a strong, effective & respected Hindu-American voice in Washington and across the country'.

    Shalabh Kumar's association with the Republican Party dates back to the days of the Reagan administration. Kumar worked with Reagan's small business advisory council in the early eighties and also played an important role in supporting Texas Congressman Ted Poe's bill to cut off foreign aid to Pakistan. He is also the founder of the National Indian American Public Policy Institute (NIAPPI), a think tank focusing on issues relevant to Indian Americans.

      double bonus
      [Indian Movie Stars to Dazzle at Donald Trump's Presidential Inauguration]
      When I first read this, I though he invited Native American dancers
      from the Dakota Access Pipeline Protests to perform there. As a
      sexist misogynist xenophobe, you'd think Trump would have
      Geisha Girls, Belly Dancers & Strippers at the inauguration.
      Have they just outsourced Hollywood to India?
