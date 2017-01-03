[Indian Movie Stars to Dazzle at Donald Trump's Presidential Inauguration]

New Delhi (Sputnik) — Even as Indian policymakers continue to puzzle over the contours of US President-elect Donald Trump's foreign policy, Indian cine-stars are preparing to fly to Washington to unleash their charm at Trump's swearing in ceremony.

"You will see Bollywood biggies, Bollywood entertainment and all the 'Jhatkas' & 'Matkas' at the inauguration of Donald Trump on January 20," RHC India Ambassador Manasvi Mangmai told the ANI news agency.

Shalabh Kumar, founder of the Republican Hindu Coalition, says Bollywood stars will perform at Trump's inauguration. https://t.co/3P5asCQgtc pic.twitter.com/x7PZE6P8DH — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) January 3, 2017

Meanwhile, RHC founding chairman Shalabh 'Shalli' Kumar has said that Trump is not going to tolerate a dual role from India's neighbours. "The US President-elect made that policy very, very clear, that he is not going to tolerate a dual role from India's neighbours," Kumar was quoted by the ANI as saying.

India has used the "dual" euphemism against Pakistan which it accuses of unleashing militancy on the side while overtly discussing normalization and stability.

The RHC aims to strengthen the estimated 30 million Indian-Americans as a powerful voting bloc. It had emerged as one of the biggest donors for Donald Trump's election campaign. The RHC had also organized a Bollywood concert for charity in New Jersey earlier this year to draw the support of Indian Americans for Trump.

The official Facebook page of the Republican Hindu Coalition describes its mission as, 'a single unified platform to build a strong, effective & respected Hindu-American voice in Washington and across the country'.

Shalabh Kumar's association with the Republican Party dates back to the days of the Reagan administration. Kumar worked with Reagan's small business advisory council in the early eighties and also played an important role in supporting Texas Congressman Ted Poe's bill to cut off foreign aid to Pakistan. He is also the founder of the National Indian American Public Policy Institute (NIAPPI), a think tank focusing on issues relevant to Indian Americans.