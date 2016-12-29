US Embassy Warns About Possible Terrorist Threat in Bangladesh on New Year’s Eve

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US citizens in Dhaka, Bangladesh need to be on alert due to a possible terrorist threat for New Year's Eve, the US Department of State said in a security message on Thursday.

"US citizens should take stringent security measures and be alert to local security developments during the holiday season," the security message stated. "There is an ongoing potential for extremist violence in Bangladesh."

The US embassy also noted that the government of Bangladesh has increased security in Dhaka for New Year's Eve.

Police recently carried out raids against suspected militants and local media reported officials found explosive devices and plans for attacks, the security message added.