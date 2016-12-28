Japanese PM Offers Condolences for Deaths in 1941 Pearl Harbor Attack

PORTLAND (Sputnik) — Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe offered condolences to Americans for all those who died in Japan’s attack on Pearl Harbor in the US state of Hawaii on December 7, 1941.

"I offer sincere, everlasting condolences to all who lost their lives in Pearl Harbor," Abe said during a joint press conference with outgoing US President Barack Obama in Pearl Harbor.

Abe is the first Japanese leader to visit Pearl Harbor since the beginning of World War II in 1941.