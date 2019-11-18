Swift's confrontation with her former label has intensified recently, as the singer lashed out at her previous managers, claiming they ''won't allow the pop star to sing her own songs''.

The Nashville office of Scooter Braun, Taylor Swift's record executive, has been reportedly shut down following numerous threatening calls.

The calls that supposedly swamped Braun's Ithaca Holdings were allegedly sparked by the famous singer herself, as in a Twitter post on 14 November, Swift accused her former record label, namely Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta, CEO of Big Machine Label Group (BMLG), of bullying her and preventing her from ''performing her own songs''.

Don’t know what else to do pic.twitter.com/1uBrXwviTS — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 14, 2019

Big Machine Records denied Swift's emotional accusations and denounced her reaching out to her fans, which could potentially harm the company and people affiliated with it.

"However, despite our persistent efforts to find a private and mutually satisfactory solution, Taylor made a unilateral decision last night to enlist her fanbase in a calculated manner that greatly affects the safety of our employees and their families," the official statement by BMLG said.

Following her Tweet, Swift's fans asked for Braun and Borchetta's phone numbers, which were in fact leaked by some of her more devoted supporters.

we should all be calling and emailing Big Machine, Scott Borchetta, Scooter Braun, The Carlyle group, the managements of ALL THEIR ARTISTS. put pressure on them!!!!



if you have any numbers or emails reply to with them to this tweet @taylorswift13 #istandwithtaylor — kristin 🏳️‍🌈 (@fearlesskristn) November 15, 2019

scott borchetta & scooter braun when swifties found their numbers and are facetiming, calling, and texting them nonstop #IStandWithTaylor pic.twitter.com/t5cjh1Nseu — gwyn #IStandWithTaylor (@pnksoos) November 15, 2019

In June, Scooter Braun's media holding company Ithaca Holdings LLC announced the acquisition of Swift's former label Big Machine Records, which gave it the recording rights to the singer's first six albums, Billboard reported. This means that the company owns Swift's earlier music material and has a legal basis to prevent her from performing it until 2020.

The pop star insists that her chart-topping hits ''have been sold without her knowing''. In July, Borchetta said in a post on the website Big Machine that he did text her and also contacted her father, who is a Big Machine shareholder. He also added that Swift had "every chance in the world to own her masters".