Chrissy Teigen Brags About Having 'Boned' the Sexiest Man Alive

American model, TV host, and social media star Chrissy Teigen, 33, has long been known as a Twitter and Instagram influencer, sharing her witty and humorous thoughts about politics, her private life and of course, her husband John Legend.

Singer John Legend was named 2019’s Sexiest Man Alive by People magazine on 12 November, while serving as a judge on the TV show The Voice.

Legend, 40, was introduced as the new titleholder by 2017’s Sexiest Man Alive, Blake Shelton, 43.

Chrissy Teigen promptly gushed about her husband’s success on Twitter, following People labelling Legend the sexiest man alive.

my secret is out. I have fulfilled my dream of having boned @people's sexiest man alive!! an honor!!!!! pic.twitter.com/xu7ygnhOZk — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 13, 2019

​The singer has told the magazine he was thrilled to receive such a title.

"I was excited, but I was a little scared at the same time because it’s a lot of pressure', he told People magazine. "Everyone’s going to be picking me apart to see if I’m sexy enough to hold this title. I’m [also] following Idris Elba, which is not fair and is not nice to me!"

1995 John would be very perplexed to be following 2018 @IdrisElba as #SexiestManAlive. Hell, 2019 John is about as equally perplexed but thank you @People for finding me sexy. I'll take it 🤓 pic.twitter.com/Gw1la5Ebv4 — John Legend (@johnlegend) November 13, 2019

​​Teigen has made more jokes about being married to "the sexiest man" on the planet. She even updated the bio in her Twitter account which now says "de-motivational speaker currently sleeping with people's sexiest man alive".

I cannot WAIT for people to get mad about John being the sexiest man alive. it's my new Starbucks holiday cup — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 13, 2019

The 10-time Grammy winner is the third coach on The Voice to become the titleholder following Blake Shelton in 2017 and Adam Levine in 2013.