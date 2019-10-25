Game of TRP: Top 5 TV Shows Indians Are Most Excited About

New Delhi (Sputnik): A new report reveals the top five Indian TV shows this week.

The Broadcast Audience Research Council first spot to the Indian family comedy show ‘Tarak Mehta ka Oolta Chasma’. This show pushed another soap ‘Kundli Bhagya’ into second spot this week.

The third position was taken by a daily soap opera ‘Yeh Rishta kya Kehlata hai’, which has lost viewers in the past few weeks.

The ratings were welcomed by Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan; whose show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’, a quiz show, reached fourth spot among the most-watched serials. It had failed to feature among the top five the previous week.

Indian Idol season 11, a reality show that hunts for music talent, was in fifth spot in the list of most-watched Indian serials this week. The spike in its viewing figures is connected to an incident where one of the judges on the show was suddenly forcefully kissed by a participant on stage.

The biggest surprise of the week went to Bollywood actor Salman Khan – whose reality TV show Big Boss season 13 failed to secure a spot among the top five.