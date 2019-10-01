Former Miss World to Dub For Angelina Jolie In Hindi

New Delhi (Sputnik): The Walt Disney company has officially hired a former Miss World and Bollywood actress to dub its upcoming film – “Maleficent 2” in Hindi.

Maleficent 2, starring Hollywood superstar Angelina Jolie, is slated for release in India on 18 October.

Aishwarya, the daughter-in-law of India’s megastar Amitabh Bachchan, will record Angelina’s dialogues in Hindi.

Film critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter on Tuesday to share the news.

IT'S OFFICIAL... Aishwarya Rai Bachchan joins the #Disney Universe... Lends her voice for Angelina Jolie’s character in *Hindi* version of #Maleficent: #MistressOfEvil... 18 Oct 2019 release in #English and #Hindi. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 1, 2019

As the news broke, a huge number of Aishwarya’s fans took to Twitter and shared their reactions.

Lately, Aishwarya’s debut in Paris Fashion Week has been doing the rounds on social media.

The 45-year old actress walked the ramp for cosmetic brand L'Oreal in a purple and pink Dolce & Gabbana ensemble for their L'Oreal Paris Le Défilé show.

The striking look, however, did not appeal to many.

Famed Indian fashion designer Wendell Rodricks, said Aishwarya’s looks were probably inspired by a Halloween theme and advised L'Oreal to “sack the designer.”