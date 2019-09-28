Baby with Two Heads is Born in Ukraine, Doctors Say 'Never Seen Such a Pathology' - Reports

Babies born with two heads, but sharing one body, is a condition known as dicephalic parapagus. This rare form of partial twinning affects around one in a million births.

A baby with two heads was born in the Ukrainian city of Chernivtsi on the night of 28 September, the UNIAN website reported.

It was the first pregnancy for the woman from the Chernivtsi region, according to the outlet.

Chief Doctor of Maternity Hospital №2 Albert Kuritsyn noted that the conjoined twins were diagnosed in utero, “however, the woman, according to her own convictions, refused to terminate the pregnancy".

He added that the woman was preparing for childbirth in Kiev, but she had to be taken at the Chernivtsi hospital as she went into labour during the 33rd week.

“Though I have been working for a long time, I have never dealt with such a pathology", Albert Kuritsyn said.

The doctor also noted that such a disease is very rare, not only in Ukraine but also in the world.