Prodigy Frontman Dies at Age of 49 - Police

The frontman of the iconic UK band was found dead in his home. The Prodigy climbed from the underground rave scene in the early 1990s to the number 1 in the charts with their hits "Firestarter" and "Breathe" in 1996 and became one of Britain's biggest bands.

Keith Flint, the frontman of the world-famous UK band the Prodigy, was found dead in his house, an Essex Police spokesman stated. According to him, law enforcement is not treating the incident as suspicious.

"We attended and, sadly, a 49-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed," the spokesman said, commenting on the death.

The singer was an outstanding figure in the British music scene, with a very distinctive style both in performance and appearance. He was originally a dancer for the band but performed the vocals on the Firestarter single that took the group to the top of the music charts.

The reason behind the death is not yet known, but in one of his interviews, Keith admitted that his depression, heavy use of drugs and alcohol had put the band in jeopardy.

