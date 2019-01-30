Recovered Kuindzhi Artwork Moved to St. Petersburg's Museum - Official

"The transfer ceremony took place at the History Museum of the Moscow Criminal Investigation Department. [The painting] was transferred by the department's head, Sergey Kuzmin. I was present [at the ceremony], as well as director of the Tretyakov Gallery [Zelfira Tregulova] and director of the State Russian Museum Vladimir Gusev. The painting leaves for restoration in St. Petersburg", Kononov said.
The painting will be moved to St. Petersburg in a few days but for the time being would be held in storage at the Tretyakov Gallery, Kononov added.
He stressed that the experts had no doubt about the authenticity of the artwork. This fact was confirmed by seven experts of the Tretyakov Gallery on Tuesday.
Earlier, Tregulova said that the painting would no longer return to the temporary exhibition at the Tretyakov Gallery, but would become part of the State Russian Museum's permanent exhibition.
Early on Tuesday, the police found the artwork, titled "Ai-Petri. Crimea," in the Odintsovsky District, southwest of Moscow, after they detained the suspected thief. Moscow's Tagansky Court ruled to arrest the suspect later the same day.
