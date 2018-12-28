WATCH Santa Clauses Climb Up Hospital Walls in Moscow to Congratulate Children

Moscow rescue workers and firefighters arranged a charity event on 27 December, congratulating patients of the Morozov Children's Hospital (Morozovskaya Dgkb), the Department of Civil Defence, Emergencies and Fire Safety of Moscow (Gochsipb) told Sputnik.

A festive rescue party of 60 Santa Clauses arrived on the roof of the hospital and appeared in the windows of rooms with the help of special equipment.

A video of the event has been published on the Instagram account of the Russian newspaper Komsomolskaya Pravda.

"Snow Maiden rescuers" were captured on video "flying up" on fire lifts.

"On the Emergency Rescuer's Day, on December 27, at 12:00 pm, Moscow firefighters and rescuers reincarnated as flying Santa Clauses and Snow Maidens, presented a holiday to young patients undergoing treatment at the Morozovskaya Hospital", the press service said.

READ MORE: Twitter Roasts Trump for Doubting Santa's Existence in Chat With Little Girl

Employees of the Moscow Aviation Centre, the Fire and Rescue Centre of the capital and the city's water rescuers were dressed as Santa Clauses (Father Frost or Ded Moroz); canine rescue specialists and representatives of the Fire Rescue Centre played the roles of Snow Maidens.

"The appearance of unusual guests in the hospital on New Year's Eve and Christmas is not accidental. These days mark the fifth anniversary of the festival of good deeds, 'Winter in Morozovka', taking place here", the press service noted.

Many children receiving medical care in the Morozovskaya hospital are contraindicated to be in crowded places and attend social events.