Firefighters Rescue Italian Woman Who Got Stuck in Sofa Looking for Her Phone

A resident of Turin, northwestern Italy was forced to seek help from the local fire department after somehow getting her arm hopelessly trapped in a couch.

According to Italy's Corriere della Sera newspaper, the 40-year-old Turin native's family tried to help, but to no effect, with any attempts to move her proving painful.

Relatives subsequently called the local fire department, and rescue workers arrived to dismantle part of the sofa and free the woman.

On her way to the hospital, the woman told her rescuers that she had lost her phone in the sofa, and was trying to get it out with her right arm before getting hopelessly trapped.