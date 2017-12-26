Gone With the Wind: Woman Blown Off Balcony As Cyclone Batters Russian Far East

“The old woman went out on the balcony to have a smoke only to be swept away. She was hospitalized with multiple injuries,” a source at the hospital in Uglegorsk told RIA.
According to local media reports, the 70-year-old lady was lucky enough to land on a fresh snowdrift below. Because deep snow prevented the ambulance from reaching the house, she had to be taken to hospital inside the bucket of a construction loader that happened to be nearby.
The incident left the woman with a broken arm and three broken ribs and a concussion.
Sakhalin Island has been pummeled by a powerful cyclone packing winds of up to 40 meters a second (93 miles an hour) for two days now.
The local ferry line has been closed and the airport in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk is operating according to current and forecasted weather information.
Gale-force winds have swept off the roofs of many apartment houses, a local day care center and blacked out dozens of residential areas.
