'Nude Mona Lisa' Sketch May Have Been Drawn by Leonardo da Vinci

A charcoal drawing that has been held at a French museum for over 150 years may have been a sketch for Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa. Experts are now scrutinizing the drawing to establish whether the great Italian painter worked on it or not.

The Monna Vanna, nicknamed the "nude Mona Lisa," has been housed since 1862 in the collection of Renaissance art at the Condé Museum, in the palace of Chantilly, north of Paris.

The 28-by-21-inch drawing was previously attributed only to da Vinci’s studio, but now experts say there have enough clues to suggest that it was partially done by the artist himself.

Condé Museum’s deputy curator Mathieu Deldicque pointed to the fact that the portraits are almost the same size and the hands and bodies are remarkably similar.

​"It is not a pale copy. It is almost certainly a preparatory work for an oil painting," he said.

Louvre expert Bruno Mottin confirmed that the drawing dated from da Vinci’s lifetime. He, however, noted that there were suggestions that other painters had worked on the piece too. In particular, he pointed to the fact that the hatching on the top of the drawing had been done by a right-handed person while Leonardo drew with his left hand.

​Museum curators hope to establish the attribution of the drawing before an exhibition that is scheduled to open in 2016 to celebrate the 500-year anniversary of the painter’s death.