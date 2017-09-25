Men's Health: The More Porn You Watch, the Less Sex You Have?

Do you want to have more sex with women and never face performance issues? What you need to do is to stay away from watching porn, US medics warned.

Instead of stimulating sex drive, porn appears to deal a crushing blow to it, scientists suggested: the Rolling Stone magazine reported about thousands of visitors of Reboot Nation and Your Brain on Porn websites, dedicated to fight against porn addiction, who are sure that they suffer from porn-induced erectile dysfunction (PIED).

They were echoed by sex therapist Vanessa Marin who told Rolling Stone that the past few years have seen a significant growth in erectile dysfunction (ED) among young men, although earlier this disease was characteristic of older people.

"I have absolutely seen a pretty drastic increase in ED rates among young men, especially in the last two, three years. My average client base is starting to get younger and younger," Marin said.

Rolling Stone also referred to the results of a recent study at the San Diego Naval Center, led by urologist Dr. Matthew Christman, which "brought the purported link between porn and ED into sharp focus."

During the study, experts interviewed 312 men aged 20 to 40 years. 3.4 percent of respondents reported that they prefer to masturbate when watching adult films rather than having sex.

The rest of the respondents said that the more they watched porn, the more they suffered from ED.

Meanwhile, other specialists, sex therapist Ian Kerner, have warned against drawing direct parallels between watching porn and ED which he said have "more correlative than causal" links.

"I don't think porn is causing ED, I think porn is one of many factors of a guy with ED," he told Rolling Stone.