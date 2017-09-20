What Would Make You Jump Into Sewer? Pennywise From 'It' Gets Meme Treatment

Obama as President, Beyonce and other tempting offers that would make people want to immediately join the horrendous clown from “It.”

With the release of the latest cinema adaptation Stephen King's "It," popularity of Pennywise the Dancing Clown increased enormously. Night and day, countless numbers of jokes and memes appear in social networks since late August.

The most peculiar "memefication" of Pennywise started when one user twitted a screenshot from the 2017 movie, accompanied with a challenging question, asking what it would take for people to join the nightmare.

What would Pennywise have to say to get you to go down there with him? pic.twitter.com/yVq87DfvCY — amber (@MotherOfIncest) 11 сентября 2017 г.

Since then, microbloggers started finding all kinds of reasons to crawl down the sewers and follow the villainous clown.

"I'll pay off your tuition" RT @MotherOfIncest: What would Pennywise have to say to get you to go down there? pic.twitter.com/1ZTSSvk5oX — Nathia (@Nathiarenee) 13 сентября 2017 г.

“I got hot wings & strippers” RT @MotherOfIncest: What would Pennywise have to say to get you to go down there? pic.twitter.com/vahFkONWwE — Brooklyn Bred Muzik (@DapaDon) 12 сентября 2017 г.

Judging by likes and reposts, some lusts and desires were especially common.

Even Chance the Rapper joined in this terrific Twitter fun.

"I got Trix Yogurt" https://t.co/0kxVVdGeuu — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) 14 сентября 2017 г.

In no time, this "Pennywise has what I need" game has turned into a separate meme.

Pennywise: I have a burrito 🌯 smothered in hot sauce 🎈

Me: pic.twitter.com/P7HcopQG8v — Sanders Kennedy (@JustSandsworld) 11 сентября 2017 г.

Several Twitter users admitted that Pennywise doesn't even have to make much effort to lure victims into the sewers.

Pennywise: I have nothing to offer you I just wanna kill and eat you lol



Me: pic.twitter.com/92CEGNhxgn — ben 🎈 (@gutsnoglory) 14 сентября 2017 г.

Hey bro come down here with me https://t.co/xtPPnKSd4R — educated shrimp (@yaperboi) 13 сентября 2017 г.

pennywise (from the gutter) heya, would you like a-

me: [i'm already in the sewer] — jhorts (@dearjhonletter) 16 сентября 2017 г.

There is also a vice versa meme: Pennywise offers something what makes people want to immediately cover the sewer hole with concrete.

Pennywise: "Hey I got your ex down here"



Me: pic.twitter.com/gkKmOLBeDZ — Jhene Aiko (@RealJheneAiko_) 18 сентября 2017 г.