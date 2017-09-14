Register
    Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen in a scene from Game of Thrones

    Spoilers ... How Game of Thrones Ensures Fans Know Nothing About Show's Ending

    HBO, Keith Bernstein
    The producers of the popular "Game of Thrones" TV series are planning to shoot multiple versions of the eighth season of the movie to avoid spoilers and ensure that nobody really knows what happens at the end, media reported. The news has caused vivid response among social media users.

    The HBO TV network that broadcasts the iconic TV show will invest much time and effort into shooting various versions of the movie's last season to keep its fans intrigued until the very last episode, The Independent reported, citing HBO original programming president Casey Bloys.

    "I know in "Game of Thrones," the ending, they're going to shoot multiple versions so that nobody really know what happens," Bloys said in an interview with the newspaper.

    Game of Thrones, which aired Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017
    HBO
    Game of Thrones Season 7 Finale Sends Twitter Into Total Meltdown
    This is not the first time that the movie's producers have shot alternative versions of the show.

    Bloys revealed that the "Game of Thrones" creators had to do the same thing for other episodes in the show, especially when the death of one of its main characters, John Snow, was spoiled during the shooting of the season six, with journalists having published images of Snow alive and fighting his enemies.

    "You have to do that on a long show. Because when you're shooting something, people know. So they're going to shoot multiple versions so that there's no real definitive answer until the end," Bloys said.

    Media users found the idea of shooting alternative versions of the movie great.

    And if they would release all possible endings, for example, make several final series with different endings, then it would be gorgeous.

    ​Some of them even announced their version of what happens at the end.

    ​However, many are saddened about the fact that they have to wait another two years for the last season.

    Earlier, it was said that the eighth season of the TV show would be released in 2019.

