The new model was first demonstrated at the Naval Salon in St. Petersburg in June 2017.

"We presented a modernized hydrofoil Volga and Dolphin boats with luxury cabins. We can literally call them a ‘Bentley on the water': the boats have a 280 horsepower engine and can accelerate up to 90 kph; the interior is made from leather and mahogany," Antsov said.

The boats can be used for leisure and sightseeing trips, as well as a means of VIP transportation.