19:22 GMT +305 July 2017
    Britain's and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, reacts to the wind while sitting next to Prince Charles during an official welcome ceremony at the Nunavut Legislative Assembly in Iqaluit, Nunavut, Canada, June 29, 2017.

    Prince Charles and Camilla Laugh at Traditional Inuit Singers in Canada (VIDEO)

    On a visit to Iqaluit, Canada's Arctic capital, British royals Prince Charles and his wife Camilla were filmed laughing in the faces of skilled traditional Inuit singers, who performed for them. Footage shows the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall struggling to maintain their composure as the two throat signers performed at a ceremony.

    Some pointed out that the royal couple's laughter was just a sign of deep disrespect for the culture. 

    ​Once the two singers started their performance, Camilla started to laugh in the middle of the song and Charles joined in. According to sources, the pair was giggling like children.

    Throat-singing is a guttural style of singing or chanting. It is considered one of the world's oldest forms of music.

    In throat-singing a singer can produce two or more notes simultaneously through a specialized vocalization technique, taking advantage of the throat's resonance characteristics. 

    By precise movements of the lips, tongue, jaw, velum, and larynx, throat-singers produce unique harmonies using only their bodies.

    Throat-singing is most identified with parts of Central Asia, but it is also practiced in northern Canada and South Africa.

    Inuit throat singing is traditionally performed in a duet by female performers who engage in competition to see who can last the longest. They sing by breathing in and out, and the person who manages to keep going for the longest time wins.

    The two throat singers who performed for Charles and Camilla, were extremely professional, as they both carried on as if nothing had happened.

