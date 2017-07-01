Russian President Signs Law on Blocking Copies of Websites Violating Copyright

© Sputnik/ Kiril Kallinikov Telegram CEO Has No Objections to Inclusion of App in Roskomnadzor Register

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russian President Vladimir Putin signed on Saturday a law on blocking scraper websites with the content from the websites that were blocked because of copyright violations, according to the document posted on the Russian government's legal information portal.

The law sets the rules for limiting access to the scraper websites. After the corresponding request of a federal executive body or a copyright holder the Ministry of Telecom and Mass Communications must make a decision on recognizing the website as a copy of the blocked source within 24 hours.

After that the ministry will send its decision in both Russian and English languages to the owner of the scraper website as well as to the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor). The powers of the Roskomnadzor are also regulated by the law.

Communications providers must restrict access to the blocked scraper websites within 24 hours after getting the corresponding requirement of the Roskomnadzor.