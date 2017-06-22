Russian President Reveals Details About Filming 'The Putin Interviews' Series

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Putin said Wednesday that US filmmaker Oliver Stone’s documentary was made "on the go."

"This film was being created on the go. I was told: Stone wants to make [a film]. I said, well, let him make it. Then I asked him: have you been punched in the face yet? He said: no. Well, this awaits you [Putin said]. In fact, it is happening now," Putin said, likely referring to the criticism Stone received after the first run of the film.

Putin also added that he did not remember what he had told Stone during the interviews.

On June 12-15, Stone’s four-part documentary "The Putin Interviews" was released on Showtime. Stone's film, which the director has been making for two years, is based on the conversations between the famous filmmaker and the Russian president and covers a number of issues, including Russia-US ties, crises in Syria and Ukraine and the case of US National Security Agency contractor and whistleblower Edward Snowden, among other issues.