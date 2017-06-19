Register
15:23 GMT +319 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Alien

    Have Faith: Scientists Reveal Likelihood of Intelligent Aliens

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Life
    Get short URL
    0 12711

    US astronomers have calculated different scenarios regarding the existence of alien civilizations and have come to the conclusion that they are likely extremely rare, but capable of establishing contact with human beings on Earth, an article published on the electronic portal arXiv.org says.

    Artist's conception of what the TRAPPIST-1 planetary system may look like, based on available data about their diameters, masses and distances from the host star
    © AP Photo/ NASA/JPL-Caltech
    Help Us Find Aliens! Crowdfunded Exoplanet Telescope Offers Fabulous Prizes
    Intelligent alien civilizations could really exist in our galaxy, Jorge Soriano from the City University of New York and his colleagues argue in one of their publications released on arXiv.org.

    Soriano's team has been trying to answer the Fermi paradox: the discrepancy between the strong likelihood of the existence of intelligent alien life and the absence of any visible proof of it.

    The scientists' calculations show that the percentage of intelligent extraterrestrial civilizations among the total possible number of aliens would be extremely small — about 0.5 percent. This, according to the scientists, explains why we do not observe them today.

    NASA plans to send a probe down to the surface of Europa, where life may exist in vast oceans beneath the ice.
    © Flickr/ NASA Goddard Space Flight Center
    Aliens Found? Hubble’s Europa Photos Reveal 'Surprising Activity'
    At the same time, Soriano argues, these civilizations could have existed for about 300,000 years. Theoretically, they should have been able to establish contact with human beings on Earth if they know about its existence.

    The search for their tracks will be possible only in the future, when a greater number of Earth "twins" are discovered by NASA's advanced space telescopes, Soriano believes.

    Some experts are confident that the emergence of intelligent aliens is closely related to unique living conditions, which have been found only on Earth. Other astronomers believe that we can't communicate with aliens because galactic civilizations either disappear too fast to be noticed or because they actively hide the fact of their existence from humanity.

    Related:

    Space Aliens, Killer Robots Helped NASA Produce the Mars Rover
    From Ancient Sexual Organ to Aliens: The Radical Theories Behind Stonehenge
    Aliens Exist? Astronomers Find Where ‘Extraterrestrial Signals’ Come From
    Tags:
    astronomy, research, aliens, space
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Respite Between Battles: Syrian Army's Artillery and Mortars Gain New Life at Hama Plant
    Syrian Army's Artillery and Mortars Gain New Life at Hama Plant
    Box of Tricks
    Box of Tricks
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok