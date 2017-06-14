Picture Perfect: Ronaldo's Face Graces the Wall in the Russian City of Kazan

The colorful graffiti with Cristiano Ronaldo's image appeared on the wall of a house in the courtyard of the hotel, where the Portuguese players plan to be accommodated. So there is a chance that the football legend will wake up to this "off-the-wall" view from his window.

Публикация от Криштиану Роналду 👑 (@ronaldo_russia) Июн 14 2017 в 1:38 PDT

The Portugal national football team arrives on June 14 to participate in the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup Russia. On June 18, they will play at the Kazan Arena against the Mexico team, which already arrived in Kazan on June 13, according to FIFA's official site. Confederations Cup matches will also take place in Sochi, St. Petersburg and Moscow from June 17 to July 2.