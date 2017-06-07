Je T’aime, Bro: Internet Swoons Over Trudeau and Obama's Montreal Dinner Date

In town to give a speech on combating climate change at the Montreal Chamber of Commerce, just a week after US President Donald Trump announced he was ditching the Paris Climate Deal, Obama again expressed his feelings on Trump’s latest decision.

"Obviously I’m disappointed with the current American administration decision to pull out of Paris, we’re going to have to act with more urgency,” he said. “I’m looking forward to the United States being a leader, and not just on the sidelines going forward."

While Trudeau did not attend his buddy’s speech, the two later met up for dinner, complete with candles and wine glasses, at the Liverpool House restaurant, where they discussed how to get young leaders involved in their communities.

​True to form, the internet was thrilled – with the response, of course, largely focused on the two leaders’ "bromance."

​Of course, the moment reminded many in the Twittersphere of the classic White House bromance – it is, after all, the gold standard.

​Some, quick to throw shade, even took shots at Trump.

​Is there anything that could’ve made this dinner even better?

​Alas, the dinner date between the two politicians had to come to an end.

​Obama out.