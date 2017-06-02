Norwegian Scientists Reveal Origin of Giant Craters in the Barents Sea

Experts came to this conclusion after analyzing about one hundred craters with a diameter of 300-1,000 meters.
"As the climate warmed, and the ice sheet collapsed, enormous amounts of methane were abruptly released. This created massive craters that are still actively seeping methane," Karin Andreassen, professor at the CAGE Centre for Arctic Gas Hydrate, Environment and Climate, was quoted as saying.
The study is important in terms of analyzing the transportation of methane to the hydrosphere and the atmosphere of the Earth. Methane is a potent greenhouse gas that is a major concern for climate change.
