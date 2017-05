© AFP 2017/ Michel Gangne Dress to Impress: The Most Daring Outfits of the Cannes Film Festival 16

CANNES (Sputnik) — Loveless is a drama about a young couple in the middle of a divorce who are occupied by their own problems, when one day their 12-year-old son Alyosha goes missing.

A total of 19 films were present in the official competition. The Palme d’Or was awarded to The Square, a drama by Swedish director Ruben Ostlund.

In 2016, the BBC published a film critic poll ranking the best 100 films of the 21st century, which included two films directed by Zvyagintsev — The Return and Leviathan.